Patients suffering from dengue fever receiving medical treatment in the dengue isolation ward at Civil Hospital

Patients suffering from dengue fever receiving medical treatment in the dengue isolation ward at Civil Hospital
APP19-121021 HYDERABAD: October 12  Patients suffering from dengue fever receiving medical treatment in the dengue isolation ward at Civil Hospital. APP Photo by Farhan Khan
APP19-121021 HYDERABAD:
APP20-121021 HYDERABAD: October 12  Patients suffering from dengue fever receiving medical treatment in the dengue isolation ward at Civil Hospital. APP Photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR