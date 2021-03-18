Passengers traveling on the rooftop of a van at Larkana-Sukkur Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP36-180321 LARKANA: March 18 - Passengers traveling on the rooftop of a van at Larkana-Sukkur Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  Motorcyclist trying to pass railway tracks while closed railway crossing near Sheikhanwala may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR