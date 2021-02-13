Home Photos Feature Photos Passengers traveling on a van in a risky way and needs the... PhotosFeature Photos Passengers traveling on a van in a risky way and needs the attention of concerned authorities at Jamshoro Road Sat, 13 Feb 2021, 5:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-130221 HYDERABAD: February 13 Passengers traveling on a van in a risky way and needs the attention of concerned authorities at Jamshoro Road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP10-130221 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children enjoying the bathing from water supply tanker at Jamshoro A Health Department staffer displaying COVID-19 vaccine at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Liaquat University Hospital Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at COVID -19 Vaccination Center at Liaquat University Hospital