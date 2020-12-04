Participants selecting books at stall during 13th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan
APP32-041220 KARACHI: December 04 - Participants selecting books at stall during 13th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP32-041220

ALSO READ  Famous Poet Fatima Hassan along with others speaking during 13th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR