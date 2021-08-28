PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Participants of five-day “Network Security Training and Workshop” posing for a pictures at end in SBBWU. Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering (RISE) organized the event Sat, 28 Aug 2021, 7:08 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP37-280821 PESHAWAR: August 28 - Participants of five-day “Network Security Training and Workshop” posing for a pictures at end in SBBWU. Riphah Institute of Systems Engineering (RISE) organized the event. APP APP37-280821