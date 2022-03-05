Participants doing exercise during the 5km for 50th mini marathon in the honour of fifty years of friendship between the UAE and Pakistan embassy of the UAE in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Diplomatic Enclave

APP010-050322 ISLAMABAD: March 05  Participants doing exercise during the 5km for 50th mini marathon in the honour of fifty years of friendship between the UAE and Pakistan embassy of the UAE in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Diplomatic Enclave. APP photo by Saleem Rana
ISLAMABAD

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi presenting winning prize to the participant during the 5km for 50th mini marathon in the honour of fifty years of friendship between the UAE and Pakistan Embassy of the UAE in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Diplomatic Enclave

Participants racing during the 5km for 50th mini marathon in the honour of fifty years of friendship between the UAE and Pakistan embassy of the UAE in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Diplomatic Enclave

A group photo of participants during the 5km for 50th mini marathon in the honor of fifty years of friendship between the UAE and Pakistan embassy of the UAE in coordination with Ministry of Foreign Affairs at Diplomatic Enclave

Rescue 1122 and Elite Force are taking part in a mock exercise at District Jail

Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs exchanging views with Iranian parliamentary delegation led by Ahmed Amirabadi Farahani, head of Iran-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Islamic Parliament of Iran at Parliament House

Mr. Akbar Hussain Durrani (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control in a group photo with the participants at the 1st National Table-Talk Exercise concluded at United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Country Office in Pakistan

Police officials demonstrating their skills during mock exercise at Police Training School

Pakistan to continue work with SCO for shared objectives of regional peace, stability

Pakistan’s special forces participate Trilateral Exercise “Brotherhood” at Baku: ISPR

Mission Commander PN Flotilla and Commanding Officer laying wreath at Piskaryrevskoe Cemetry during Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUARs visit to Russia

Pakistan Navy ship SAIF information with Italian Navy ship helicopter during Passage Exercise (PASSEX)

Rescue workers of 1122 are conducting Flood Mock Exercise in preparation for possible floods 2021

