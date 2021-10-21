PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistan’s nuclear physicist and Chairman Punjab Mineral Company Dr. Samar Mubarakmand addressing during UMT 20th convocation ceremony Thu, 21 Oct 2021, 11:02 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP70-211021 LAHORE: October 21 - Pakistan's nuclear physicist and Chairman Punjab Mineral Company Dr. Samar Mubarakmand addressing during UMT 20th convocation ceremony. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP70-211021 LAHORE APP71-211021 LAHORE: October 21 – Pakistan’s nuclear physicist and Chairman Punjab Mineral Company Dr. Samar Mubarakmand giving away a shield to a position holder student during UMT 20th convocation ceremony. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch APP72-211021 LAHORE: October 21 – Students attending 20th UMT convocation ceremony. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch