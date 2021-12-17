Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium
APP67-161221 KARACHI: December 16 - Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium
APP67-161221 KARACHI:
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium
APP66-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – A Group photo of Pakistan’s team with trophy after winning the series during the third T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium
APP65-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the third T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium
APP64-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the third T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium
APP63-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan prays while celebrating after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium
APP62-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium
APP61-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani during the third and final Twenty20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi