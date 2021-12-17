PhotosSports Photos Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium Fri, 17 Dec 2021, 12:45 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP67-161221 KARACHI: December 16 - Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam with the trophy after winning the series at the end of the third and final T-20 International Cricket Match against West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP67-161221 KARACHI: APP66-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – A Group photo of Pakistan’s team with trophy after winning the series during the third T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP65-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the third T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP64-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s Captain Babar Azam and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the third T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP63-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan prays while celebrating after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP62-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third T-20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP61-161221 KARACHI: December 16 – Pakistan’s Shahnawaz Dahani during the third and final Twenty20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi