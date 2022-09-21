Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam (R) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium
APP73-200922 KARACHI: September 20 - Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium. APP
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium
APP73-200922 KARACHI
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan run between the wickets during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium
APP76-200922 KARACHI: