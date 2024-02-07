Election day banner

Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Major General (retd) Syed Qaiser Abbas Shah, called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Major General (retd) Syed Qaiser Abbas Shah, called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP11-070224 ISLAMABAD: February 07 - Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Major General (retd) Syed Qaiser Abbas Shah, called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Major General (retd) Syed Qaiser Abbas Shah, called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
APP11-070224
ISLAMABAD: February 07 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services