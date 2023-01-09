PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistani player Naseem Shah celebrates after he took five wickets during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Mon, 9 Jan 2023, 10:29 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP65-090123 KARACHI: January 09 – Pakistani player Naseem Shah celebrates after he took five wickets during the first One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/IQJ/MOS APP65-090123 KARACHI APP66-090123 KARACHI APP67-090123 KARACHI APP68-090123 KARACHI