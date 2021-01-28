Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistani Hindu families who stranded in India arrive to Pakistan through Wagah... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistani Hindu families who stranded in India arrive to Pakistan through Wagah border Thu, 28 Jan 2021, 6:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-280121 LAHORE: January 28 - Pakistani Hindu families who stranded in India arrive to Pakistan through Wagah border. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP48-280121 APP49-280121 ALSO READ Farmers' protests reflect India's domestic challenges: Global Times RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR South African batsman Aiden Markram plays a shot during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at... Pakistani Hindu families who stranded in India being receiving on their arrival to Pakistan through Wagah border Pakistani vloggers popular on Chinese video platforms to promote cultural exchanges