Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan offering dua after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
APP11-070221 RAWALPINDI: February 07  Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan offering dua after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  Pakistani batsman plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR