Home Photos Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan offering dua after scoring a century (100 runs)... PhotosSports Photos Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan offering dua after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 6:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-070221 RAWALPINDI: February 07 Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan offering dua after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ Pakistani batsman plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistani batsman plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket... Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the... Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and...