Home Photos Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during... PhotosSports Photos Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 6:51 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-070221 RAWALPINDI: February 07 Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ A view of 2nd Test Cricket Match playing between Pakistan and South African cricket teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistani batsman plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket... Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the... Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and...