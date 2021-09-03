Pakistani Ambassador in Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah in a delegation level talks with head of Talibans Political Office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai that leading his delegation

Pakistani Ambassador in Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah in a delegation level talks with head of Talibans Political Office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai that leading his delegation
APP77-030921 DOHA: September 03 - Pakistani Ambassador in Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah in a delegation level talks with head of Talibans Political Office Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai that leading his delegation. APP
APP77-030921

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR