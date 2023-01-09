Pakistan wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan catching the ball during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

APP51-090123 KARACHI: January 09 - Pakistan wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan catching the ball during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/IQJ/TZD/MOS
APP51-090123 KARACHI
APP52-090123 KARACHI
APP53-090123 KARACHI

New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during the first One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand’s Finn Allen plays a shot during the first One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference ahead of their one day international (ODI) cricket matches Series against Pakistan at the National Stadium.

Pakistan hails launch of Urdu version of 'UN News', saying it will expand world body's outreach

Pakistan hails launch of Urdu version of ‘UN News’, saying it will expand world body’s outreach

Pakistan players Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed along with New Zealand team back after Drawn Match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand player receives Outstanding Performance Cash award after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistani Wicket Keeper Batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed receives ‘Player of the Series Cash award’ after drawn match and Test Series during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test Match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium.

New Zealand's wicketkeeper Tom Latham catches the ball, missed by Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Imam-ul-Haq (R) being clean bowled by Ish Sodhi during the fifth and final day of the Second Cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team Shahid Khan Afridi, addressing a press conference and announcing the ODI squad for the series against New Zealand at the National Stadium.

Cricket fans enjoying during of the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Cricket fans enjoying during of the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

Pakistan name 16-player squad for New Zealand ODIs

Pakistan name 16-player squad for New Zealand ODIs