PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistan wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan catching the ball during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Mon, 9 Jan 2023, 8:42 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP51-090123 KARACHI: January 09 - Pakistan wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan catching the ball during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/IQJ/TZD/MOS APP51-090123 KARACHI APP52-090123 KARACHI APP53-090123 KARACHI