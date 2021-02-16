Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, MPAs and workers staged sit-in protest outside the...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, MPAs and workers staged sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister House against the arrest of the party leader and the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 11:50 PM0Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP73-160221 KARACHI: February 16 - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, MPAs and workers staged sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister House against the arrest of the party leader and the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh. APP Photo by Abbas MehdiALSO READ Parliamentary leader condemns arrest of Haleem Adil ShaikhRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPTI to emerge victorious in upcoming Senate polls: Sheikh RasheedParliamentary leader condemns arrest of Haleem Adil ShaikhLeader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh talking to media outside the Sindh High Court