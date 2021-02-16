Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, MPAs and workers staged sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister House against the arrest of the party leader and the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh
APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi

