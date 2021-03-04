Pakistan Navy Mission Commander handing over food aid to officials of Republic of Benin at Port of Cotonou
APP72-040321 BENIN: March 04 - Pakistan Navy Mission Commander handing over food aid to officials of Republic of Benin at Port of Cotonou. APP
APP73-040321
BENIN: March 04 – Pakistan Navy Mission Commander officials from Republic of Benin during food aid handing over ceremony at Port of Cotonou. APP

ALSO READ  Pakistan Navy Mission Commander handing over food aid to officials of Republic of Niger

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR