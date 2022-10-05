PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the Conservative Party Conference Wed, 5 Oct 2022, 11:22 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP74-051022 BIRMINGHAM: October 05 – Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the Conservative Party Conference. APP APP74-051022 BIRMINGHAM: APP75-051022 BIRMINGHAM: October 05 – Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan speaking at a reception organized by Conservative Friends of Pakistan at the Conservative Party Conference. APP