Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the Conservative Party Conference

APP74-051022 BIRMINGHAM: October 05 – Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the Conservative Party Conference. APP
APP75-051022 BIRMINGHAM: October 05 – Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan speaking at a reception organized by Conservative Friends of Pakistan at the Conservative Party Conference. APP

Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan (5th from left) and his spouse Ambassador® Leena Salim Moazzam with Lord Zameer Choudrey and others at the Conservative Party Conference.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with HM King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah of Malaysia and Foreign Minister of Turkiye, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Pakistan's High Commissioner in UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan seeing off Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif upon his departure for New York to attend UNGA's 77th Session

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Boris Johnson, former British Prime Minister at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Foreign Minister of Oman, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Deputy Prime Minister UK, Therese Coffey MP at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in a group photo with leaders and dignitaries at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with David Cameron, former British Prime Minister at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Speaker of House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, UK at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with President of Rwanda H.E Paul Kagame at a reception hosted by British Foreign Secretary in honor of the distinguished foreign guests participating in Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral at Church House

