Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam talking to media during a practice session at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium ahead of the fourth Twenty20 Cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket Teams in a five-match Twenty20 series

Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam talking to media during a practice session at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium ahead of the fourth Twenty20 Cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket Teams in a five-match Twenty20 series
APP77-240424 LAHORE: April 24 – Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam talking to media during a practice session at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium ahead of the fourth Twenty20 Cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket Teams in a five-match Twenty20 series. APP/MTF/ABB
Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam talking to media during a practice session at the Qaddafi Cricket Stadium ahead of the fourth Twenty20 Cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket Teams in a five-match Twenty20 series
APP77-240424
LAHORE: April 24 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services