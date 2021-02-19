Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakistan Army security official is doing rehearsal ahead of the first T20...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPakistan Army security official is doing rehearsal ahead of the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators Sat, 20 Feb 2021, 12:09 AMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP74-190221 KARACHI: February 19 - Pakistan Army security official is doing rehearsal ahead of the first T20 cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators. APP photo by Syed Abbas MehdiALSO READ Personnel of Special Services Unit high alert on the security duty on the occasion of practice session of the PSL-6 at the National StadiumRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORGandapur pays homage to mountaineer Ali SadparaPersonnel of Special Services Unit high alert on the security duty on the occasion of practice session of the PSL-6 at the National StadiumQuetta Gladiators aim to correct 2020 blip