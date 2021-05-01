Pakistans greybeard bodybuilding sensation, Ustad Abdul Waheed has set his eyes on Mr Asia masters title, believing that he has everything to hit the target. Ive the passion. Ive the intent. Ive the self-belief. And Ive a body that has undergone years of rigorous training. I feel I stand a good chance to lift the Mr Asia masters title, Ustad, who is 60 years old but as fit as a fiddle told APP in an exclusive chat. (Match the picture with the story slugged Pakistans greybeard bodybuilding phenom sets eyes on Mr Asia title already released by APP