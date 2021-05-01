Pakistans greybeard bodybuilding sensation, Ustad Abdul Waheed has set his eyes on Mr Asia masters title, believing that he has everything to hit the target. Ive the passion. Ive the intent. Ive the self-belief. And Ive a body that has undergone years of rigorous training. I feel I stand a good chance to lift the Mr Asia masters title, Ustad, who is 60 years old but as fit as a fiddle told APP in an exclusive chat. (Match the picture with the story slugged Pakistans greybeard bodybuilding phenom sets eyes on Mr Asia title already released by APP
APP05-010521 ISLAMABAD: May 01 - Pakistans greybeard bodybuilding sensation, Ustad Abdul Waheed has set his eyes on Mr Asia masters title, believing that he has everything to hit the target. Ive the passion. Ive the intent. Ive the self-belief. And Ive a body that has undergone years of rigorous training. I feel I stand a good chance to lift the Mr Asia masters title, Ustad, who is 60 years old but as fit as a fiddle told APP in an exclusive chat. (Match the picture with the story slugged Pakistans greybeard bodybuilding phenom sets eyes on Mr Asia title already released by APP). APP

ALSO READ  A large number of people offering Friday prayers at Fasial Musjid during the holy Month of Ramazan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR