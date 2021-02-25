Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pakeeza Laal receiving third prize in Inter college-universities’ Ghazal/ Geet singing competitionPhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPakeeza Laal receiving third prize in Inter college-universities’ Ghazal/ Geet singing competition Thu, 25 Feb 2021, 9:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP79-250221 LAHORE: February 25 - Pakeeza Laal receiving third prize in Inter college-universities' Ghazal/ Geet singing competition. APP photo by Ashraf ChAPP79-250221ALSO READ A girl participating in Inter College/Universities Singing Competition Ghazal/Geet at Arts CouncilRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA girl participating in Inter College/Universities Singing Competition Ghazal/Geet at Arts CouncilStudents participating in different competition during Punjab Talent Hunt at Punjab Council of ArtsA girl participating in Inter College/Universities Singing Competition Ghazal/Geet at Arts Council