Pakeeza Laal receiving third prize in Inter college-universities' Ghazal/ Geet singing competition
APP79-250221 LAHORE: February 25 - Pakeeza Laal receiving third prize in Inter college-universities' Ghazal/ Geet singing competition. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP79-250221

ALSO READ  A girl participating in Inter College/Universities Singing Competition Ghazal/Geet at Arts Council

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR