Pak-Navy commandos demonstrating rescue operation from Helicopter to show their skills on the eve of Gwadar Day

Tue, 8 Dec 2020, 11:14 PM

APP45-081220 GWADAR: December 08 Pak-Navy commandos demonstrating rescue operation from Helicopter to show their skills on the eve of Gwadar Day. APP

APP45-081220

ALSO READ

Pakistan Navy celebrates 62nd Gwadar Day