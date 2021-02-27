Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pak army soldier drinking a tea & giving away national flag to...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosPak army soldier drinking a tea & giving away national flag to a people during Pak India standoff of 27 February 2019 at Qasim chowk Sat, 27 Feb 2021, 7:26 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-27 HYDERABAD: February 27 – Pak army soldier drinking a tea & giving away national flag to a people during Pak India standoff of 27 February 2019 at Qasim chowk. APP photo by Akram AliAPP45-27RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORIndia bears responsibility to ensure regional peace: Dr MoeedPakistan, India agree on strict observance of LoC ceasefireIndia’s ‘illegal’ actions in Kashmir reflect a hegemonic mindset: Pakistan