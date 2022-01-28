PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pak Army personnel paying tribute at the grave of martyred Muhammad Naeem. Captain Samiullah along with the relatives of the martyred soldier attends the funeral procession Fri, 28 Jan 2022, 8:15 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP47-280122 CHAMAN: January 28 - Pak Army personnel paying tribute at the grave of martyred Muhammad Naeem. Captain Samiullah along with the relatives of the martyred soldier attends the funeral procession. APP photo by Saeed Ali APP47-280122 CHAMAN: APP48-280122 CHAMAN: January 28 – Pak Army personnel paying tribute at the grave of martyred Muhammad Naeem. Captain Samiullah paying tribute and condolences with the relatives of the martyred soldier Muhammad Naeem at the funeral procession. APP photo by Saeed Ali