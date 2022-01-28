Pak Army personnel paying tribute at the grave of martyred Muhammad Naeem. Captain Samiullah along with the relatives of the martyred soldier attends the funeral procession

Pak Army personnel paying tribute at the grave of martyred Muhammad Naeem. Captain Samiullah along with the relatives of the martyred soldier attends the funeral procession
APP47-280122 CHAMAN: January 28 - Pak Army personnel paying tribute at the grave of martyred Muhammad Naeem. Captain Samiullah along with the relatives of the martyred soldier attends the funeral procession. APP photo by Saeed Ali
Pak Army personnel paying tribute at the grave of martyred Muhammad Naeem. Captain Samiullah along with the relatives of the martyred soldier attends the funeral procession
APP47-280122 CHAMAN:
Pak Army personnel paying tribute at the grave of martyred Muhammad Naeem. Captain Samiullah along with the relatives of the martyred soldier attends the funeral procession
APP48-280122 CHAMAN: January 28 – Pak Army personnel paying tribute at the grave of martyred Muhammad Naeem. Captain Samiullah paying tribute and condolences with the relatives of the martyred soldier Muhammad Naeem at the funeral procession. APP photo by Saeed Ali

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR