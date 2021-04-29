Home Photos General Coverage Photos Pak Army personnel on patrol in the city to implement anti-virus SOPs PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Pak Army personnel on patrol in the city to implement anti-virus SOPs Thu, 29 Apr 2021, 11:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-29 FAISALABAD: April 29 - Pak Army personnel on patrol in the city to implement anti-virus SOPs. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Faisalabad, Qingdao sign Letter of Intent to develop sister city ties People standing in queues to purchase vegetables and fruits on subsidized rates in a Sasta Ramzan Bazaar established at Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road Provincial Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro addressing during a function to mark World Earth Day at D-Ground Park