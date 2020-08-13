PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos OPERATIONAL AIR BASE: August 13 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force along with personnel during his visit to an Operational Air Base. APP August 13, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-13 APP09-13 ALSO READ OPERATIONAL AIR BASE: August 13 - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force getting ready to fly an operational training mission in JF-17B dual seat aircraft at an Operational Air Base. APP