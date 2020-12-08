Home Photos General Coverage Photos Nurses staged a protest demonstration for their demands outside Press Cub organised... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Nurses staged a protest demonstration for their demands outside Press Cub organised by Covid Nurses Alliance in Provincial Capital Tue, 8 Dec 2020, 8:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-081220 KARACHI: December 08 - Nurses staged a protest demonstration for their demands outside Press Cub organised by Covid Nurses Alliance in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP38-081220 ALSO READ 3,795 new coronavirus cases reported; 37 deaths in past 24 hours RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan among top five with most investment in H1 of 2020: WB IAG appreciates Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio Influx of educational apps capturing attention of home-stricken students