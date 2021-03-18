Newly trained Police Force demonstrating their skills during the Passing Out Parade Ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute
APP44-180321 MULTAN: March 18 - Newly trained Police Force demonstrating their skills during the Passing Out Parade Ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

ALSO READ  DIG Police Commandant Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta presenting souvenir to Additional IG, South Punjab Capt. (Retd) Zafar Iqbal during the passing out parade ceremony of 60th Batch Recruit Class Course at Police Training Institute

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR