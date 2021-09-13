PhotosSports Photos Newly elected Chairman of the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Ramiz Raja talking to media persons during press conference Mon, 13 Sep 2021, 8:46 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP33-130921 LAHORE: September 13 - Newly elected Chairman of the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Ramiz Raja talking to media persons during press conference. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP33-130921 LAHORE: APP34-130921 LAHORE: September 13 – Newly elected Chairman of the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Ramiz Raja talking to media persons during press conference. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari