PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos New Zealand’s Finn Allen plays a shot during the first One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium Mon, 9 Jan 2023, 8:42 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP48-090123 KARACHI: January 09 - New Zealand's Finn Allen plays a shot during the first One-Day International (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/IQJ/TZD/MOS APP48-090123 KARACHI APP49-090123 KARACHI APP50-090123 KARACHI