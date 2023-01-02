New Zealand’s Devon Conway plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium

New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP53-020123 KARACHI: January 02 - New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/IQJ/TZD/FHA
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP53-020123 KARACHI
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP54-020123 KARACHI
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP56-020123 KARACHI
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium
APP57-020123 KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR