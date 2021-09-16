PhotosSports Photos New Zealand Captain Tom Latham and Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam posing for photograph as they unveil the trophy ahead of the 1st ODI that will played between New Zealand and Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium Thu, 16 Sep 2021, 5:51 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP40-160921 RAWALPINDI: September 16 - New Zealand Captain Tom Latham and Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam posing for photograph as they unveil the trophy ahead of the 1st ODI that will played between New Zealand and Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia APP40-160921 RAWALPINDI: APP41-160921 RAWALPINDI: September 16 – Security officials using devices to check the ground of Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of 1st ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan. APP photo by Abid Zia APP42-160921 RAWALPINDI: September 16 – New Zealand Captain Tom Latham and Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam posing for photograph as they unveil the trophy ahead of the 1st ODI that will played between New Zealand and Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia