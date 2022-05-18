PhotosNational Photos Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif administering polio vaccine drops to children to officially inaugurate National Immunization Program for May 2022 to counter Polio in Pakistan Wed, 18 May 2022, 3:46 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP09-180522 ISLAMABAD: May 18 - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif administering polio vaccine drops to children to officially inaugurate National Immunization Program for May 2022 to counter Polio in Pakistan. APP APP11-180522 ISLAMABAD: May 18 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif administering Polio vaccine drops to children to officially inaugurate the National Immunization Program for may 2022 to counter Polio in Pakistan. APP APP10-180522 ISLAMABAD: May 18 – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif administering Polio vaccine drops to children to officially inaugurate the National Immunization Program for may 2022 to counter Polio in Pakistan. APP ISLAMABAD