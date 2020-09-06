PhotosNational Photos MOSCOW: September 06 – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee held a meeting with General Wei Fenghe, China’s Minister of National Defense on the side lines of Defence and Security Cooperation Conference at SCO Forum. APP Mon, 7 Sep 2020, 1:00 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP69-06 MOSCOW: September 06 - General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee held a meeting with General Wei Fenghe, China's Minister of National Defense on the side lines of Defence and Security Cooperation Conference at SCO Forum. APP APP69-06 ALSO READ LAHORE: September 06 Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar meeting with Chief of Pakistan Ulema Council Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi. APP