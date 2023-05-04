His Excellency Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division

His Excellency Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division
APP26-040523 ISLAMABAD: May 04 –His Excellency Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division. APP /MAF/ZID/SSH
His Excellency Mr. Mitsuhiro Wada, Ambassador of Japan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division
APP26-040523 ISLAMABAD
Sponsored Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR