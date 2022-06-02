Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch in a meeting with Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and Minister of State for Energy and Power Division Mr. Muhammad Hashim Notezai at Ministry of Science and Technology

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch in a meeting with Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and Minister of State for Energy and Power Division Mr. Muhammad Hashim Notezai at Ministry of Science and Technology
APP17-020622 ISLAMABAD: June 02 - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch in a meeting with Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and Minister of State for Energy and Power Division Mr. Muhammad Hashim Notezai at Ministry of Science and Technology. APP
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch in a meeting with Governor Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali and Minister of State for Energy and Power Division Mr. Muhammad Hashim Notezai at Ministry of Science and Technology
ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR