Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam along with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro cutting cake to celebrate the 62nd Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor during a reception Tue, 29 Mar 2022, 10:41 PM APP59-290322 ISLAMABAD: March 29 Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam along with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan WADA Mitsuhiro cutting cake to celebrate the 62nd Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor during a reception. APP photo by Afzaal Chaudhary ISLAMABAD