Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah offering Dua at the inaugural ceremony of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Fri, 5 Nov 2021, 12:35 AM

APP54-041121 LARKANA: November 04 – Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah offering Dua at the inaugural ceremony of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

APP55-041121 LARKANA: November 04 – Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visiting Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) after the inaugural ceremony. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar