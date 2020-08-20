NARAN: August 20 – A herd of goats heading towards their destination while walking on the banks of Kunhar River. APP Photo by Saadia Haidari

NARAN: August 20 - A herd of goats heading towards their destination while walking on the banks of Kunhar River. APP Photo by Saadia Haidari
APP06-20 NARAN: August 20 - A herd of goats heading towards their destination while walking on the banks of Kunhar River. APP Photo by Saadia Haidari
APP06-20

ALSO READ  NARAN: August 20 - Recycle item collector youngsters on their way while carrying heavy sacks. APP Photo by Saadia Haidari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR