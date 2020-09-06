PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MUZAFFARABAD: September 06 – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar meets family in Jura Village, Neelam Valley, whose house had been destroyed by Indian unprovoked firing. APP Sun, 6 Sep 2020, 8:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-06 MUZAFFARABAD: September 06 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar meets family in Jura Village, Neelam Valley, whose house had been destroyed by Indian unprovoked firing. APP APP23-06 ALSO READ MUZAFFARABAD: September 06 - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar reviews Ehsaas cash disbursements arrangements in Jura Village, Neelam Valley. APP