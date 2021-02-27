Multan Sultans' Captain Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium
APP65-27 KARACHI: February 27 - Karachi Kings' Waqas Maqsood (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Multan Sultans' Kushdil Shah (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP64-27

APP65-27

ALSO READ  Lahore Qalandars' Joe Denly plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR