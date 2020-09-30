Home Photos Feature Photos MULTAN: September 30 – Gypsy family searching valuables from heap of garbage.... PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: September 30 – Gypsy family searching valuables from heap of garbage. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Wed, 30 Sep 2020, 7:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-30 MULTAN: September 30 - Gypsy family searching valuables from heap of garbage. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP39-30 ALSO READ KARACHI: September 28 - A view of heap of garbage at main Federal Broad area shows the negligence of concerned authorities in Provincial Capital. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KARACHI: September 28 – A view of heap of garbage at main Federal Broad area shows the negligence of concerned authorities in Provincial Capital.... RAWALPINDI: September 14 – A gypsy person on the way carrying a sack filled with recycling items at Iqbal Road. APP photo by Abid... MULTAN: September 07 A gypsy person busy in making basket from dry tree branches at roadside. APP photo by Safdar Abbas