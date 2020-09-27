MULTAN: September 27 – Federal Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi addressing after inauguration of carfirst showroom at Tareen road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

MULTAN: September 27 - Federal Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi addressing after inauguration of carfirst showroom at Tareen road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP32-27 MULTAN: September 27 - Federal Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi addressing after inauguration of carfirst showroom at Tareen road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas
APP32-27

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR