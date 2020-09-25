MULTAN: September 25  Foreign Minister and Sajjada Nasheen of Shrine Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi offering Dua during concluding ceremony of 781st Urs Celebrations. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

MULTAN: September 25  Foreign Minister and Sajjada Nasheen of Shrine Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi offering Dua during concluding ceremony of 781st Urs Celebrations. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP19-25 MULTAN: September 25  Foreign Minister and Sajjada Nasheen of Shrine Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi offering Dua during concluding ceremony of 781st Urs Celebrations. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP19-25

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR