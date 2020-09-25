PhotosNational Photos MULTAN: September 25 Foreign Minister and Sajjada Nasheen of Shrine Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi offering Dua during concluding ceremony of 781st Urs Celebrations. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri Fri, 25 Sep 2020, 6:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-25 MULTAN: September 25 Foreign Minister and Sajjada Nasheen of Shrine Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A), Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi offering Dua during concluding ceremony of 781st Urs Celebrations. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP19-25