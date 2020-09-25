PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MULTAN: September 25 A large number of devotees standing in the queue on the entrance of the Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A) during the concluding ceremony of 781st Urs Celebrations. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri Fri, 25 Sep 2020, 6:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-25 MULTAN: September 25 A large number of devotees standing in the queue on the entrance of the Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (R.A) during the concluding ceremony of 781st Urs Celebrations. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP11-25