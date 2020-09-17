PhotosNational Photos MULTAN: September 17 – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar along with others standing in the respect of National Anthem during ground breaking ceremony of South Punjab Secretariat at Circuit House. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari Thu, 17 Sep 2020, 6:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP36-17 MULTAN: September 17 - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar along with others standing in the respect of National Anthem during ground breaking ceremony of South Punjab Secretariat at Circuit House. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari APP36-17 ALSO READ RAWALPINDI: September 17 Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressing ground breaking ceremony of Railway Hospital upgrading. APP photo by Javed Qureshi