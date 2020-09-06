PhotosFeature Photos MULTAN: September 06 – Karate players showing her skills during Defence Day of Pakistan at Arts Council organized by Sports and Cultural Federation. APP photo by Safdar Abbas Sun, 6 Sep 2020, 8:39 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-06 MULTAN: September 06 - Karate players showing her skills during Defence Day of Pakistan at Arts Council organized by Sports and Cultural Federation. APP photo by Safdar Abbas APP30-06 ALSO READ SARGODHA: September 06 - GOC 3 Air Defense Division Maj. Gen. Asif Mahmood Goraya giving cash prize to 5 brothers of Civil Defence who perform free in Civil Defence during a function on the occasion of Defence Day of Pakistan. APP