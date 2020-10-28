MULTAN: October 28 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi visiting stalls at Metro Cash & Carry. APP
APP71-28 MULTAN: October 28 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi visiting stalls at Metro Cash & Carry. APP
APP71-28

ALSO READ  MULTAN: October 28 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi cutting ribbon to inaugurate Metro Cash and Carry at Bosan Road. APP photo by Safdar Abbas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR